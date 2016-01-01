See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Katherine Unverferth, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Unverferth, MD

Dr. Katherine Unverferth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Unverferth works at C8-222 in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unverferth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla
    760 WESTWOOD PLZ, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9989
  2. 2
    Private Practice
    2444 Wilshire Blvd Ste 624, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-2766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Katherine Unverferth, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1164817789
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Unverferth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Unverferth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unverferth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unverferth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unverferth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

