Overview of Dr. Katherine Van Kessel, MD

Dr. Katherine Van Kessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Van Kessel works at OVERLAKE OBSTETRICIANS AND GYNECOLOGISTS PC in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.