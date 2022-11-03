See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD

Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health Science University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Volpe works at Bay Area Gynecology Oncology in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Volpe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Gynecology Oncology
    455 Oconnor Dr Ste 370, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1598
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Ultrasound
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urogynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • PHCS
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Volpe?

    Nov 03, 2022
    She is an excellent and very compassionate Doctor. She listens and answers my questions. I was so worried before my surgery but she was so loving to assure me that everything will be ok.
    ShirNicolau — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Volpe to family and friends

    Dr. Volpe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Volpe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD.

    About Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306102520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC, Keck School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health Science University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Volpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Volpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Volpe works at Bay Area Gynecology Oncology in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Volpe’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Volpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katherine Volpe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.