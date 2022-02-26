Dr. Katherine Voss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Voss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Voss, MD
Dr. Katherine Voss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Voss' Office Locations
1
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Urology Group10220 Alliance Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 841-7800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Voss will not rush you through your appointment. She will ask questions about various aspects of your health and include you in the decision process. I have been UTI free for over a year. I won’t go to anyone else.
About Dr. Katherine Voss, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1477872620
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Urology
