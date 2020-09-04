Dr. Katherine Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
Hopelight Medical Clinic1351 Collyer St, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-7117Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is truly an amazing physician. Always listens, explains everything in detail without rushing, suggests natural remedies if applicable, answers questions. Very good with teenagers as well. The whole office staff is awesome at this place. Very much recommended.
About Dr. Katherine Walker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lancaster General Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.