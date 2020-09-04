Overview

Dr. Katherine Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at HOPELIGHT MEDICAL CLINIC in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.