Overview of Dr. Katherine Wang, MD

Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Mhg Physician Services California Inc. in Boston, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.