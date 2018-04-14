Overview of Dr. Katherine Wayman, MD

Dr. Katherine Wayman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Wayman works at Neurological Assoc Vermont in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.