Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD
Overview of Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD
Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, CO.
Dr. Wehlage works at
Dr. Wehlage's Office Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Englewood3701 S Clarkson St Ste 400, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 998-0092
Forefront Dermatology - Castle Rock2356 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 997-0914
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was concerned over an unusual mole and DrWehlage calmed my anxiety. She is very knowledgeable and I will return to her clinic the next time I have concerns.
About Dr. Katherine Wehlage, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1760988604
Dr. Wehlage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehlage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehlage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehlage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehlage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehlage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.