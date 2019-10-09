Overview

Dr. Katherine Whiteley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Whiteley works at University Hospital/Health System, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.