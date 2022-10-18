Overview of Dr. Katherine Williamson, DO

Dr. Katherine Williamson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY.



Dr. Williamson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.