Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD

Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Zamecki works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT, Westport, CT and Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zamecki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-2020
  2. 2
    New Milford Office
    120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-8600
  3. 3
    Eye Designs of Westport
    215 Main St Ste 2, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-8600
  4. 4
    Quest Diagnostics Prospect Lab
    166 Waterbury Rd, Prospect, CT 06712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratitis
Stye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972764843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Zamecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zamecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamecki has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

