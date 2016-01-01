Overview of Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD

Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Zeng works at ZENG KATHERINE MD OFFICE in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.