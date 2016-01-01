See All Pediatricians in Flushing, NY
Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD

Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Zeng works at ZENG KATHERINE MD OFFICE in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Katherine F. Zengm.d.p.c.
    13347 Sanford Ave Ste 1H, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-6605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanoposthitis
Black Eye
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Elbow Sprain
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Post-Vaccination Fever
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1558472308
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Zeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeng works at ZENG KATHERINE MD OFFICE in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zeng’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

