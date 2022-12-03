Dr. Katheryn Knudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katheryn Knudson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katheryn Knudson, MD
Dr. Katheryn Knudson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Knudson's Office Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 267-8225
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knudson is the most informed and best listener I've ever been to.
About Dr. Katheryn Knudson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063452118
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center (GME)
- Detroit Mc-Wayne State U
- University of Minnesota (SOM)
