Dr. Katheryn Warren, MD
Overview of Dr. Katheryn Warren, MD
Dr. Katheryn Warren, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren's Office Locations
1
Katheryn M. Warren MD PAE-62 Omega Professional Ctr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 368-9611
2
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 368-9611
3
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 368-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warren was very professional, took her time and didn’t rush the appointment. She answered all my questions and seemed very confident about what she does. Don’t believe all the reviews, see for yourself.
About Dr. Katheryn Warren, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
