Dr. Kathie Beekman-Brand, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathie Beekman-Brand, MD
Dr. Kathie Beekman-Brand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Beekman-Brand's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough and compassionate doctor I have ever been to. The staff was pleasant and courteous. Highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Kathie Beekman-Brand, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255433744
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beekman-Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Beekman-Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Beekman-Brand works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Beekman-Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beekman-Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beekman-Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.