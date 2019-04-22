Overview

Dr. Kathie Greene, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Greene works at Akron General Family Medicine in Akron, OH with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.