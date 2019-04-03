Dr. Kathleen Alm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Alm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Alm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine.
Dr. Alm works at
Locations
Centerpoint Physicians Group - Suite 24519550 E 39th St S Ste 245, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 373-0655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Alms, for several years. I hold her with the highest regard professionally. She is pleasant, and in my opinion interested in serving her patients needs. I've had the opportunity to go to another provider, but have declined. I trust her and her interest in her patients.
About Dr. Kathleen Alm, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962497016
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alm works at
Dr. Alm has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alm.
