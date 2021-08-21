Overview of Dr. Kathleen Alter, MD

Dr. Kathleen Alter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Alter works at MDVIP - West Chester, Ohio in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.