Dr. Kathleen Appleman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Appleman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Appleman, DPM
Dr. Kathleen Appleman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Appleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Appleman's Office Locations
-
1
Appleman Podiatry LLC55 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 335-3668
-
2
Southeast Hospital1701 Lacey St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 335-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appleman?
Dr. Kathleen Appleman and staff are great. I am pain-free! Thank you!
About Dr. Kathleen Appleman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1609862895
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appleman works at
Dr. Appleman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.