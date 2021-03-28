Dr. Kathleen Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Archer, MD
Dr. Kathleen Archer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Toronto-Asoprs Accredited
Kathleen Archer MD909 Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 114, Houston, TX 77079
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I found Dr. Archer to be friendly. personable, highly professional, and knowledgeable. She took her time to answer all of my questions, and even better, , allowed me to call back several times to answer my follow up questions. Dr. Archer therefore deserves my highest recommendation.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- U Toronto-Asoprs Accredited
- Wayne St U/Kresge Eye Inst
- St Marys Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Archer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
