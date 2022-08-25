Dr. Kathleen Baggett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Baggett, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Baggett, MD
Dr. Kathleen Baggett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Baggett works at
Dr. Baggett's Office Locations
-
1
Vero ENT Associates1325 36th St Ste A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 563-0015
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baggett?
Have ben seeing her for several years. She listens, she cares. She will try anything to make you better. Amazing doc. I have recommended her to several friends all of whom love her.
About Dr. Kathleen Baggett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578562542
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Otolaryngology Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- Shands Hospital University Fla
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baggett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baggett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baggett works at
Dr. Baggett has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baggett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baggett speaks Korean.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Baggett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.