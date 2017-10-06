Overview

Dr. Kathleen Behr, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Behr works at Behr Kathleen L in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.