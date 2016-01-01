Overview

Dr. Kathleen Benning, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Benning works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.