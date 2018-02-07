Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO
Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bertuna works at
Dr. Bertuna's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy26 E Park Dr Ste 105B, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bertuna?
She is great!! she helped me figure out why my hormones was out of wack.
About Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770784613
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertuna works at
Dr. Bertuna has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertuna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertuna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.