Overview of Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO

Dr. Kathleen Bertuna, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bertuna works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.