Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM
Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Brace Gaul works at
Dr. Brace Gaul's Office Locations
Harlingen Podiatry Associates1911 Lubbock St Ste B, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Maybe I had to wait 10-15 minutes at most. Being diabetic I see her for my feet exam. She noticed some circulation problems and order a specific exam. It was discovered my femoral artery was 95% blocked. She referred me to a cardiologist who unblocked the artery. Thank goodness for her through exam
About Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1689670564
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brace Gaul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brace Gaul accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brace Gaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brace Gaul has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brace Gaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brace Gaul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brace Gaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brace Gaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brace Gaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.