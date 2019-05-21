Overview of Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM

Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Brace Gaul works at Harlingen Podiatry Associates in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.