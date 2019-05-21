See All Podiatrists in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM

Podiatry
2.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Harlingen, TX
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM

Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Brace Gaul works at Harlingen Podiatry Associates in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Brace Gaul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harlingen Podiatry Associates
    1911 Lubbock St Ste B, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 428-2442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brace Gaul?

    May 21, 2019
    Very professional. Maybe I had to wait 10-15 minutes at most. Being diabetic I see her for my feet exam. She noticed some circulation problems and order a specific exam. It was discovered my femoral artery was 95% blocked. She referred me to a cardiologist who unblocked the artery. Thank goodness for her through exam
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brace Gaul to family and friends

    Dr. Brace Gaul's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brace Gaul

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM.

    About Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689670564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brace Gaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brace Gaul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brace Gaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brace Gaul works at Harlingen Podiatry Associates in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brace Gaul’s profile.

    Dr. Brace Gaul has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brace Gaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brace Gaul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brace Gaul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brace Gaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brace Gaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathleen Brace Gaul, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.