Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Brennan works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Medical Center OB/GYN
    200 Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2021
    Upon meeting Dr. Brennan, I was immediately put at ease and could tell that I was in good hands. She spent over an hour with me in our initial consultation addressing my many questions and outlining a plan of action. She was forthright in setting expectations while being empathetic and compassionate. Because of Dr. Brennan’s thorough and detailed approach, she was able to quickly identify my precise infertility issue, which other doctors failed to do. She was the lead surgeon for my salpingectomy and led me through a successful IVF cycle immediately thereafter. While the journey was not always easy, Dr. Brennan and her staff were always attentive, kind, and patient. She has my highest recommendation.
    — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306033741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brennan works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brennan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

