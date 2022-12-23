Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herb-Brower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD
Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Herb-Brower's Office Locations
Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you so much for your excellent care, compassion, and gentleness. Dr. Herb-Brower provided so much reassurance and comfort for me in a very difficult period. My procedure was not only flawless, but she also relieved my anxiety with her kind demeanor. I felt totally at ease with her obvious expertise and genuine care for me as her patient. Not only is Dr. Herb-Brower herself so wonderful, her staff is equally as kind and helpful, making the entire process completely seamless. I would highly recommend Dr. Herb-Brower to anyone in need of an oral surgeon- you will surely not be disappointed! -Lyn S.
About Dr. Kathleen Herb-Brower, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780612705
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herb-Brower has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herb-Brower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herb-Brower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herb-Brower.
