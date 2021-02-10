Dr. Kathleen Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Brown, MD
Dr. Kathleen Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Womens Care Florida LLC2818 W VIRGINIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 286-0033
- 2 25317 PO Box, Tampa, FL 33622 Directions (813) 872-8551
Womens Care Florida LLC727 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 908-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is very knowledgeable and thorough. She has a great bedside manor and is good about explaining everything.
About Dr. Kathleen Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
