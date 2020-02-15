Dr. Kathleen Burford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Burford, MD
Dr. Kathleen Burford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Columbus Chldns Hosp
Dr. Burford works at
Dr. Burford's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 370, Las Vegas, NV 89144 (702) 260-4525Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Desert Valley Pediatrics6850 N Durango Dr Ste 406, Las Vegas, NV 89149 (702) 260-4525
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a pediatric specialist and have known Dr. Burford and seen her work for 15 years. I have the utmost respect and admiration for her. She is very knowledgeable, honest, and caring. All our common patients love her. I feel that some of the negative comments about her are unjustified. Some people take personal offence when their expectations differ from Dr. Burford’s recommendations and advice. We need to understand that Dr. Burford makes such recommendations based on her extensive medical knowledge and experience, in the best interest of her pediatric patients. Many people also complain about the long wait. Well, excellent physicians are highly sought after, and they are definitely worth the wait. Personally, when I myself or my family members go see our doctors, more often than not we wait more than an hour; and this is with the receptionist and the physician both knowing that my wife and I are both physicians. Treasure a great doctor such as Dr. Burford as you would fine jewelry,
About Dr. Kathleen Burford, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1912963521
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Chldns Hosp
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burford accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burford works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.