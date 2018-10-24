Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Cain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Cain, MD
Dr. Kathleen Cain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Dr. Cain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cain's Office Locations
-
1
Kids First Pediatric Urgent Care6750 SW 29th St Ste B, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 273-4165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cain?
We just switched to Dr.Cain. We found her after taking one of our kiddos to her urgent car when we couldn’t get into our normal pediatrician. Which is why we decided to switch. The other practice we were with was impossible to get into and we only saw a doctor for well child checks. We prefer a pediatrician that will see our kids when they are sick not refer us to an urgent care. I love and appreciate that she also has a clear expectation on vaccines flu and otherwise.
About Dr. Kathleen Cain, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669498663
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.