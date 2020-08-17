Dr. Kathleen Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Carroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Carroll, MD
Dr. Kathleen Carroll, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
-
1
Kathleen M. Carroll M.d. P.A.336 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 657-7546Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Riverview Va Clinic Pharmacy12920 Summerfield Crossing Blvd, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 998-8860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
I am so sad she’s had to leave the office most kind and caring dr I’ve been ever met actually cares about your mental health couldn’t thank her enough.
About Dr. Kathleen Carroll, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710970595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.