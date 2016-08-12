Dr. Kathleen Cassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Cassin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Cassin, MD
Dr. Kathleen Cassin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Cassin works at
Dr. Cassin's Office Locations
Scmg Cwh3461 S County Trl Ste 204, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 789-0661
Kate Cassin MD PC70 Kenyon Ave Unit 323, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 284-1370
South County Hospital100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Cassin's for over 25 years. She delivered my daughter (c-sect) & performed my hysterectomy. My daughter is now her patient as w. I highly recommend Dr. Cassin. I only wish she could be my physician for everything. Recently I've experienced nothing but incompetence with a neurologist I've been seeing for 2 years. This unpleasant experience has made me appreciate even more the quality health care Dr. Cassin has provided me over the years.
About Dr. Kathleen Cassin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1679529333
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassin works at
Dr. Cassin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.