Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO

Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chak works at Med Plus Pismo Beach in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach
    877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Came for a first time meeting with Dr. Chak. She was so pleasant, asked a lot of health questions based on my previous business with this practice, discussed prescriptions, and patiently listened to me. Spent a lot of time and showed she cared. Have my first physical with her in December but I highly recommend her.
    — Sep 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO
    About Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1356754659
    Education & Certifications

    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

