Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO
Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chak works at
Dr. Chak's Office Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Came for a first time meeting with Dr. Chak. She was so pleasant, asked a lot of health questions based on my previous business with this practice, discussed prescriptions, and patiently listened to me. Spent a lot of time and showed she cared. Have my first physical with her in December but I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
