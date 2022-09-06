Overview of Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO

Dr. Kathleen Chak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chak works at Med Plus Pismo Beach in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.