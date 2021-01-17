Dr. Kathleen Atkinson Crapanzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crapanzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Atkinson Crapanzano, MD
Dr. Kathleen Atkinson Crapanzano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychiatry - O'Donovan5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Amazing doctor. Listens to suggestions and concerns. Doesn’t force you to take something you're not comfortable with. Offers options. Allowed and responded to messages in between appointments if I needed something or was in crisis. (Even when sent daily). Called me on the phone to talk when things got really bad. Not quick to admit you to the hospital for everything as she recognizes it’s not really a solution long term, but it does have its place. Cannot say enough good things about this doctor. I saw her for 6 years. She was always there for me. She involved my family to some degree as well, as they were a big part of the picture. Didn’t make me stay on meds if the side effects were bad to see if they’d go away. Make the appointment! You will not be disappointed. She’s one of the best around, and I’ve encountered lots. Even came into the office just to see me for an emergency appointment on a day she doesn’t usually see patients. More than once.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144373390
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Psychiatry
