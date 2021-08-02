Overview of Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD

Dr. Kathleen Doman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Doman works at Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants, PA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.