Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD

Oncology
3.9 (14)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD

Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Doughney works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doughney's Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ormond Beach
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ormond Beach
325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 450, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-2442
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Orange
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Orange
800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 767-6977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 28, 2021
    She saved my life. She helps me control my up and downs with cancer. Dr D is my angel on earth. Patience and respect. Does not talk down to you but makes me feel like I have some control. I am not sure it is right to love your provider but I love her!!
    Michelle Campbell — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Kathleen Doughney, MD

    Oncology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1093729287
    Education & Certifications

    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center SOM|University Rochester School Med
    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center SOM
    Lsu Med Center
    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doughney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doughney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Doughney has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Doughney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doughney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doughney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

