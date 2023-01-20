See All Dermatologists in Fairfax, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (227)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Ellison works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Fairfax
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 641-0083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Telogen Effluvium
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 227 ratings
    Patient Ratings (227)
    5 Star
    (222)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Ellison does an excellent job. She walks through what she is doing during the examination. She answers all questions clearly and defines any problems in language that patients can understand. 5 star review.
    Dave Hoppe — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134516271
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Nc
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellison works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ellison’s profile.

    227 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

