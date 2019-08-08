Dr. Kathleen Elmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Elmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Elmer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Elmer works at
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 20270, San Antonio, TX 78256 Directions (210) 490-4661
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio7832 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 657-9338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm really impressed with Dr. Elmer and her medical team, Nadia and front desk Veronica and Andie. 1st time visit and every female health care professional was friendly, helpful, welcoming, informative and exceptional! I'm really grateful Dr. Elmer could take care of my mini procedure same day - saving me with costs. She managed all 3 presenting issues very well and with a polite, comforting touch. Nadia was AMAZING! She quickly and efficiently took care of me. Moreover, immediately verified my insurance was covering procedure!! Veronica was so kind and helpful in checking me out with grace and providing sunscreen samples I expressed interest in. Also, Andie was sweet and welcoming, helping me with directions and easing my mind when I was a few minutes late. PERFECT HEALTH CARE!!! I'll be back here. Sunny blessings to this entire team!
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992863518
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Dr. Elmer has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis
