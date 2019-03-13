Dr. Kathleen Fabian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Fabian, DO
Dr. Kathleen Fabian, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.
Blue Water Ob. & Gyn. PC1313 Stone St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-3181
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She was amazing. She made me feel so comfortable and at ease. I just love her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336327790
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
