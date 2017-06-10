Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Gallentine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Kathleen A Gallentine MD3100 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 528-9430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Value Options
Dr. Gallentine is excellent. She listens and truly cares about her patients. She is very no-nonsense and practical. She takes your thoughts into consideration when planning treatment.
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1184623498
Education & Certifications
- Tex Rsch Institute Mental Science
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gallentine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallentine accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallentine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
