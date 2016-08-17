Overview

Dr. Kathleen Garbooshian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Garbooshian works at Slocum Dickson Medical Group, PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Rome, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.