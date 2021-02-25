See All Family Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kathleen Gargin, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Gargin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Gargin works at Immediate Medical Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Immediate Medical Care P.A.
    9770 Old Baymeadows Rd Ste 115, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 641-5550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Tuberculosis Screening
Mammography
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Tuberculosis Screening
Mammography

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jerry Behen — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Kathleen Gargin, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053369215
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Gargin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gargin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gargin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gargin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gargin works at Immediate Medical Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gargin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gargin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gargin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gargin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gargin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

