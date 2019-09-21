Overview of Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD

Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Gee works at Alabama Eye M.D. - Drs. Lawaczeck, McKinnon, Feagin, Carter & Gee, P.C. in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.