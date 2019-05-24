See All General Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (12)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD

Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington School of Medicine

Dr. Gibson works at Lake Washington Vascular in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Washington Vascular
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 305, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1772
  2. 2
    Highmark Medical Center
    1740 NW Maple St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1772
  3. 3
    Evergreen Hospital Surgery and Physicians Center
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 425, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2019
    Wonderful... she is very professional, knowledgeable, & very thoughtful. I would not hesitate going to Dr. Gibson’s clinic for any assistance I might need. This is an amazing office.
    — May 24, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295769727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

