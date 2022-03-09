Overview of Dr. Kathleen Gordon, DO

Dr. Kathleen Gordon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at ATWOOD MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Johnston, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.