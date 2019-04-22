Dr. Kathleen Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Graves, MD
Dr. Kathleen Graves, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO.
Physicians for Women3850 S National Ave Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-6850
- Cox Medical Center South
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Graves was very understanding of my concerns. She was thorough and informative.
- English
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.