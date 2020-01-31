Dr. Kathleen Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Greco, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Greco, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Greco works at
Locations
-
1
Kathleen M. Greco M.d. PC77 Swanton St Ste 1, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-6869
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greco?
Excellent Dermatologist! I have terrible eczema and she has taken Great care of my condition. I haven't had a breakout in many, many years. Thank you for helping me get the relief I needed. ??
About Dr. Kathleen Greco, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447274667
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.