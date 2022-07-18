Dr. Grissett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathleen Grissett, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Grissett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Grissett works at
Locations
Jennifer R. Ferrer, LMHC1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 6, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-7200
Behavioral Health Services1536 Kingsley Ave Bldg 6, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Grissett for over 10 years and she has done so much to help improve my serious mental health problems I trust her as more than a doctor but also as a friend.
About Dr. Kathleen Grissett, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821170085
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Grissett has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grissett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
