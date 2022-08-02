See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kathleen Hands, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (29)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Hands, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hands works at Thyroid & Endocrine Center-S Tx in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thyroid & Endocrine Center of South Texas
    540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 491-9494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Aug 02, 2022
I was her patient when she was with uhs. Best dr I ever went to.she told it like it was and she was right whether you liked it or not.she truly cared.
Karen m — Aug 02, 2022
About Dr. Kathleen Hands, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1174558159
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hands has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hands works at Thyroid & Endocrine Center-S Tx in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hands’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hands.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

