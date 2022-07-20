Dr. Kathleen Harnden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Harnden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Harnden, MD
Dr. Kathleen Harnden, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Harnden's Office Locations
Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4395
Level 3 - Potomac Clinic8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 3, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harden takes the time to understand everything about your diagnosis. I appreciated the time she took to review other studies and consult with a panel of oncologists about my case before meeting with me. I liked her overall approach bc she provided options instead of telling me this is the only path forward as a previous oncologist did to me. I appreciate that she didn’t just focus on treating me with medications/treatment but also focused on what life style changes I need to do to help prevent reoccurrence. She is friendly and explains what I need to know in terms I can understand. She has a very good bedside manner which is important when you’re dealing with the unknown. I can’t say enough positive things about Dr Harden. I am happy she is my doctor.
About Dr. Kathleen Harnden, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1033438270
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harnden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harnden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harnden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harnden has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harnden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harnden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnden.
